Addus HomeCare: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) _ Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $9.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, were 76 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The provider of home-based personal care, nursing and rehabilitative therapy services posted revenue of $194 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190 million.

Addus HomeCare shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $101.07, an increase of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADUS