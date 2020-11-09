Adamis: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ADMP) on Monday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 72 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 89 cents.

