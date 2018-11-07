Achillion: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Haven, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The company's shares closed at $2.95. A year ago, they were trading at $4.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACHN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACHN