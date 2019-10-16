Abbott: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ABBOTT PARK, Ill. (AP) _ Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $960 million.

On a per-share basis, the Abbott Park, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs posted revenue of $8.08 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Abbott expects its per-share earnings to range from 94 cents to 96 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.23 to $3.25 per share.

Abbott shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 19%. The stock has risen 19% in the last 12 months.

