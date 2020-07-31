AbbVie: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) _ AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $738 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $2.34 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $10.43 billion in the period.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.35 to $10.45 per share.

AbbVie shares have risen 8.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has increased 43% in the last 12 months.

