AT&T and Acadia post gains while Clorox and Amgen stumble
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:
AT&T Inc., up 54 cents to $36.79
Activist investor Elliott Management announced a $3.2 billion stake in the communications company and called for a shakeup.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $15.05 to $38.85
The biotechnology company reported positive results from a key study of a potential dementia-related psychosis drug.
Clorox Co., down $3.71 to $158.33
The consumer products maker and its peers fell as investors shifted their focus to higher growth holdings.
Bank of America Corp., up 90 cents to $28.63
Banks gained ground on rising bond yields, which help them set more lucrative interest rates on loans.
Amgen Inc., down $5.39 to $202.34
The drug developer reported disappointing study results for a potential lung cancer drug.
Quanta Services Inc., up $1.25 to $35.47
The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies completed its buyout of gas utility contractor The Hallen Construction Co.
Cummins Inc., up $5.92 to $160.82
The engine maker closed its buyout of fuel cell and hydrogen production technology company Hydrogenics Corp.
Schlumberger NV, up $2.03 to $36.23
A jump in oil prices helped boost oil company and oilfield services stocks.