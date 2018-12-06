AP PHOTOS: Popular Christmas markets open again in Germany

HEIDELBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany's popular Christmas markets are back in business, and the Gluehwein is flowing in Heidelberg's old town — under the city's landmark castle.

Spread across several city squares, Heidelberg's Christmas market offers some 140 stalls along with an ice rink and a carrousel for children. The market is open well into the evening through Dec. 22.

Christmas markets large and small are a feature of most German cities during Advent. Heidelberg's is one of the most picturesque, with the illuminated castle presiding over the festivities.

Traditional offerings include gingerbread hearts, often emblazoned with Christmas messages.