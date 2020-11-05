ANI: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) _ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $434,000.

On a per-share basis, the Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 97 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $53 million in the period.

ANI shares have declined 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 65% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.