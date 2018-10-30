A10 Networks: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The provider of networking technologies posted revenue of $60.5 million in the period.

A10 Networks shares have fallen 27 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.66, a drop of 24 percent in the last 12 months.

