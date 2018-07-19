https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/1st-Source-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13089310.php
1st Source: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) _ 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $22 million.
The South Bend, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 84 cents per share.
The holding company for 1st Source Bank posted revenue of $88.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $78.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.
1st Source shares have risen 11 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $55.08, an increase of 13 percent in the last 12 months.
