Skip to main content
File photo of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19.
News
Lamont expands eligibility in next COVID vaccine phase
Residents ages 75 and over can now register for their COVID-19 vaccine online or by calling the state’s appointment number.
Fairfield County Courthouse
News
Stratford man pleads not guilty to killing his mother
A Stratford man accused of fatally stabbing his mother pleaded not guilty to murder on Thursday.
CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini
Sports
CIAC winter plan: no state championships, Feb. 8 start
The Sports Medicine Committee of the Connecticut State Medical Society advised the CIAC to push the regular season back from a potential Feb. 1 start.
Construction on the "New Bruce" expansion and renovation continues at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich has caused the museum to temporarily close.
Entertainment
‘Growing pains’ lead Bruce Museum to temporarily close
The Bruce Museum in Greenwich announced that it would temporarily close for an unspecified amount of time during while building their addition.
The Fairfield University Art Museum director teamed up with the school's biology department to create the "Birds of the Northeast: Gulls to Great Auks" exhibit.
Arts & Leisure
Bird exhibit takes flight at Fairfield University Art Museum
“Birds of the Northeast: Gulls to Great Auks” is a joint exhibit coordinated by the Fairfield University Art Museum director and the school’s biology professors.
Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Shelton Herald. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com
News
Letter: The kindness of strangers
Letter: The kindness of strangers
News
Business
Entertainment
Arts and Leisure